Hot, hazy and humid as we wrap up the weekend

Overcast and hazy this afternoon and evening as the Saharan dust infiltrates the southeast and will hang around for a few days until we can get some showers and storms to help clear us of this pattern. For the remainder of the weekend, temperatures will be warm with a partly sunny skies and heat index values will also be a problem with very humid conditions.

For next week, high pressure weakens letting a system move in from the north which will help rain chances tremendously as we get into mid and late next week. This added rain chance will help keep temperatures below average at least through Friday.