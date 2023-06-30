5:30 PM UPDATE:

5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dangerous heat remains in the First Alert Forecast as high pressure continues to build eastward into the weekend. Heat Advisories have now been posted across the entire News 3 viewing area. Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year will be likely Saturday with heat indices ranging from 105º-110ºF. Remember to practice heat safety wherever you are, hydrate and listen to your body.

Over the weekend and Fourth of July there will be several chances of rain from energy moving in from the north, but timing and placement is tricky as these thunderstorm complexes move in.

Dome of heat starts to break down Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will still be holding in the mid to upper 90s for July 4th. A few stray afternoon showers and storms will be possible next week as the ridge comes to flatten out with our upper air pattern becoming more zonal.

High pressure flattens out and moves more eastward returning us back to a more zonal or west to east pattern in the extended forecast. We will likely return to seasonal average readings for afternoon highs by the end of next week along with some afternoon pop up thunderstorms.