Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Watch out for areas of patchy fog/drizzle and a few passing showers for the morning commute, we’ll likely see a little bit of an improvement by midday as clouds break with a few peeks of sunshine. More isolated showers and storms during the afternoon with most of the area ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Warmer, humid with another round of rain and storms on Saturday, expect highs to reach the low to middle 90s but this will depend on afternoon showers and storms. A few showers possible on Sunday morning but rain chances look a little lower by Sunday afternoon.

The heat will build by the middle of next week as a strong area of high pressure responsible for the extreme heat in the desert southwest this week begins to move east. We will likely see highs reaching the middle to upper 90s starting Tuesday through the end of next week.