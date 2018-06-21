Hot, muggy and showers today

Today--Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tonight--A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday--A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Friday Night--A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday Night--Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Sunday--Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Sunday Night--Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Monday--A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Monday Night--A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. TuesdayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Tuesday Night--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Wednesday--A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.