COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ll begin to see decreasing clouds and hot temperatures. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 90s, a heat advisory remains for Russell, Macon, Barbour, and Bullock counties until 9 PM this evening.

Our unsettled patter will continue into Friday with another round of rain and thunderstorms during the morning, storms once again will have the potential to produce strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for the entire area.