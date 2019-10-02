Hot temperatures continue, cooler readings are knocking at our door for the weekend.

We are tracking two fronts and as we said previously, the first front is scheduled to come in throughout the day on Saturday. There is a bit of disparity between models with limited moisture advertised for Saturday, but increased cloud cover and higher humidity. Therefore, temperatures will be eight degrees cooler, from the forecasted 98 on Friday.

Sunday there will be a noticeable change in that system as readings dip into the low to mid-80s.

As far as rain over the weekend, still not boding well for measurable amounts but we can’t rule out a passing shower or storm. The better chance for scattered showers or storms will arrive Monday, late transition into Tuesday morning with measurable rainfall in the area.

Watching for some pulsing along the line for elevated thunderstorms, we are not going Weather Aware at this point, but we will watch closely over the weekend for potential strong storms.

The silver lining behind all this: cool fall weather will finally arrive. I’m confident that there will be some areas dipping down as low as the upper 50s, and highs in the lower 70s.