Hot through the end of the week, slight warm-up come the weekend

7 Day Forecast

Staying hot through the end of the week with mid 90s and triple digital heat index values. Sporadic showers and storms will be possible each and every afternoon. By the weekend, we will see a slight warm up to the upper 90s across the region before the jet stream flattens back out for the start of the week.

As of right now, higher rain chances are in the forecast for next week with many areas seeing a tad bit more coverage of rainfall with isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will remain slightly above average in the middle 90s.

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 93° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 93° 73°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 73°

Sunday

97° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 97° 75°

Monday

97° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 97° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

