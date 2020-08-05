Hot through the end of the week, slight warm-up come the weekend

Staying hot through the end of the week with mid 90s and triple digital heat index values. Sporadic showers and storms will be possible each and every afternoon. By the weekend, we will see a slight warm up to the upper 90s across the region before the jet stream flattens back out for the start of the week.
Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
As of right now, higher rain chances are in the forecast for next week with many areas seeing a tad bit more coverage of rainfall with isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will remain slightly above average in the middle 90s.