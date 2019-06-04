Hot today but changes are on the way

Staying hot for the next couple of days with highs in the middle 90s but some changes are on the way.

A little more cloud cover by Tuesday afternoon as more moisture begins to move in from the west, this will set us up for increased rain chances by the middle to end of the week.

Starting dry on Wednesday morning but A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours, another chance will be possible on Thursday afternoon.

Increased moisture from the Gulf combined with a cool front will increase rainfall chances by Friday and into the weekend. Look for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Friday and then again on Saturday.