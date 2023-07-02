COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure will start to slowly break down as the ridge continues to move eastward. This will help temperatures slowly come down back towards average; however, with the high humidity levels sticking around it will still feel very hot through the Fourth of July and the week ahead.

We will be tracking more showers and thunderstorms coming up in the forecast. Primarily driven by afternoon heating, showers and storms will bring some relief from the heat as temperatures stay in the mid to low 90s.

Better rainfall chances, if the form of afternoon pop-ups, as we get towards mid to late week as high humidity and moisture levels don’t budge. Temperatures staying steady in the low 90s through the upcoming weekend.