COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Starting to sound like a broken record since our forecast remains the same. More heat and humidity with a chance for evening storms.

A few storms may pop-up during the afternoon but the best chance will come after 5 PM. Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail will be possible, especially northeast of the News 3 viewing area.

A cold front will slide through Saturday evening, don’t expect a big change in terms of temperatures but the humidity will lower. Father’s Day will be slightly cooler with less humidity, high temperatures will still reach the low to middle 90s.

Enjoy the quick reprieve in heat on Sunday because it returns Monday through the next week. Rain chances remain low and a slight dip in the humidity will allow temperatures to really warm up. Middle to upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday but triple digit heat moves in by the middle to end of the week.