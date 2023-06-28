5:30 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Increasing heat and dangerous heat indices are the big story as we close out the week and head into the weekend. Many areas will see temperatures climb into the upper 90s by Thursday afternoon with heat indices approaching the century mark.

Heat Advisories will likely be extended across the region as the growing heat expands for the weekend. Hottest temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday with heat indices ranging from 105º-110ºF. Remember to practice heat safety wherever you are, hydrate and listen to your body.

Heat ridge starts to break down Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will still be holding in the mid 90s for July 4th. A few stray afternoon showers and storms will be possible through the weekend and the start of the new week.

Midweek in the extended forecast we will likely return to seasonal average readings for afternoon highs and could tap more gulf moisture with a disturbance that moves inland prompting isolated storms.