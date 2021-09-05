Humid conditions return along with a few showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into Labor Day and the upcoming week you’ll notice more humid conditions return to the region as a boundary moves in helping to increase rainfall chances through middle portions of the week. The approaching boundary stalls out across the region, but we will only see a few sporadic showers and storms throughout Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday we expect an increase in overall storm coverage with some gulf influence as a disturbance moves parallel the gulf coast. At this time there is a low probability of this turning into a tropical depression or storm, but we still need to watch it closely.

Another frontal boundary arriving Thursday will help clear us of this humid and tropical airmass as we gear up for another fantastic Friday night football forecast and staying cooler and dry into the upcoming weekend.