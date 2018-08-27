Humidity increasing and more summer-like Video

With an easterly flow continuing with high pressure over the Carolinas, moisture content and humidity will increase, and already noticeable this morning across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Any shower activity that develops today will be driven by daytime heating as temperatures will teeter above average for the first day in some time. Shower coverage will be limited to the stray variety with the best chance coming across our Georgia counties and to the south.

Rain chances do increase to isolated for Tuesday as high pressure over the Carolinas builds over the Atlantic Ocean. That movement of the high will cause more moisture to be available with temperatures near average.

Late week and into the holiday weekend, is pretty much the same. Little change in the overall weather pattern and typical of late August and summer-like.