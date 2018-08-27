Humidity increasing and more summer-like
With an easterly flow continuing with high pressure over the Carolinas, moisture content and humidity will increase, and already noticeable this morning across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Any shower activity that develops today will be driven by daytime heating as temperatures will teeter above average for the first day in some time. Shower coverage will be limited to the stray variety with the best chance coming across our Georgia counties and to the south.
Rain chances do increase to isolated for Tuesday as high pressure over the Carolinas builds over the Atlantic Ocean. That movement of the high will cause more moisture to be available with temperatures near average.
Late week and into the holiday weekend, is pretty much the same. Little change in the overall weather pattern and typical of late August and summer-like.
Georgia News
4 killed in small plane crash in southeast Georgia
A coroner says four people have been killed and another has been seriously injured in a small plane crash at an airport in Georgia.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.
WANTED: Police searching for another suspect in Pizza Hut murder
Police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Alabama News
Alabama doctor sentenced to prison for role in pill mill
An Alabama physician has been sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison for his role in a Montgomery pill mill.
Clio man dies after head on crash on Alabama Highway 10
A crash involving several cars claims the life of a Clio man early Saturday morning in Barbour County.
