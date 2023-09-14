COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stationary front remains just to our south, but continues to help fire off showers and thunderstorms this evening. Overnight temperatures dip into the upper 60s while remaining very humid which will likely result in patchy areas of fog developing by Friday morning.

Remaining unsettled and humid through the weekend as the stalled front goes nowhere, so expect temperatures in the mid to low 80s with isolated showers and storms possible.

A front arrives late Sunday and should pass early Monday bringing in a drop in humidity levels. During this brief stretch morning lows will dip into the low to mid 60s with highs climbing into the upper 80s, which is close to where we are supposed to be for this time of year.

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee is moving west of Bermuda this evening with outer rain bands expected to affect parts of New England as early as Friday. The storm is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia. Margot continues to spin in the Atlantic Ocean and will pose no threat to land whilst Invest 97 will likely be Nigel and follow a similar track to Lee.