Humidity slowly coming back in the forecast

We were blessed with another day of lower humidity which made the heat bearable across much of the two-state region. However, this short lived relief will fade as we go throughout the upcoming week. For Labor Day, you’ll wake up to a taste of fall with many areas in the 60s and afternoon highs expected to climb into the upper 80s. By Tuesday, you’ll notice the humidity back across the valley with temperatures staying near 90 degrees.

A few rainfall chances move back into the forecast on Tuesday with one or two storms and a better chance coming Wednesday. The remainder of the week will see temperatures holding steady near 90 degrees with isolated showers and storms. We are tracking a cold front in your First Alert Forecast, but don’t expect this one to bring any fall-like weather behind it. Odds are it will stall out across the region.