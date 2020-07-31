Hurricane Isaias forms in the Atlantic, second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season

Hurricane Isaias formed late Thursday night with off the coast of the Dominican Republic with winds at 80 mph. Current track continues to take it just off the east coast of Florida as a category one hurricane and then up the east coast potentially impacting North Carolina by early next week. While it looks unlikely that we’ll see any impacts from Isaias, we’ll still need to monitor for any changes in the track.

Today will be another hot and humid day with tropical downpours, pop-up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with highs in the low to middle 90s. The humidity will continue to make it feel more like the triple digits so continue to stay hydrated. Showers and storms will end by sunset or shortly after.

This weekend continues to trend drier with sun and few clouds on Saturday, a stray shower or storm can not be ruled out but it looks as if most will stay dry. This will be the same story on Sunday as well, expect highs on both days to reach the middle 90s.

More isolated showers and storms as we go into next week, high temperatures staying near average as we start the first full week of August.