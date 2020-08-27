Hurricane Laura makes landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Laura made landfall at 2 AM EDT as a strong category 4 hurricane near Cameron, Louisiana with maximum wind speeds of 150 mph. Laura will gradually weaken over land in the next 12 hours but until then extreme wind, powerful storm surge and heavy rain will batter southwest Louisiana and along the Gulf coast.

Closer to home we’ll have another mild and muggy morning that will transition into a hot and humid afternoon. Highs today will reach the middle 90s with it feeling more like the triple digits, a stray shower or storm possible after 2 PM and through the evening.

Our forecast for the Friday and through the weekend will be an indirect impact of Laura. As Laura moves inland tropical moisture will move northeast and we’ll have a chance for a few scattered showers on Friday afternoon and evening, temperatures will also be a little cooler with most of the area in the low 90s. By Saturday Laura will become a remnant low but the tropical moisture will continue to lag with it and we’ll have rounds of scattered showers and storms in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.