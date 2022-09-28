Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– As of this morning, Ian is now a dangerous category 4 hurricane with winds up to 140 mph. Current track takes Ian further south and a little faster with landfall near Fort Meyers as a category 4 hurricane.

Impacts from Ian here at home will be very indirect with a few clouds streaming in today through Friday and winds becoming gusty through the weekend. A few showers will be possible Friday and Saturday, the heavy rain and flooding will stay in eastern Georgia and along the coast.

We’ll enjoy a breezy and cool fall day with highs in the upper 70s today and staying in the 70s through the weekend. A bit of a warm up by early next week with highs nearing the low 80s.