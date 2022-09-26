COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ian is now a category one hurricane with winds at 75 mph, Ian will continue to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane over the next few days as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico. Our forecast on Thursday through early Saturday morning will be dependent on where Ian makes landfall,

Latest model guidance continues to push the storm westward closer to a landfall near the Big Bend region of Florida Thursday. This means that the right side or the strongest part of the storm will stay to our east. Rain and wind gust up to 40 mph will be what we most likely see, rainfall totals could be up to 4″ in some areas.

Local forecast:

A passing cold front will lead us to pleasant conditions today through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.