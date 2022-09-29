COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continue to track Ian as a strong tropical storm just off the Atlantic Coast of Florida Thursday afternoon. Ian has restrengthened into a category 1 hurricane as of 5pm. The latest track moves the storm north-northeast towards the South Carolina coast making landfall as a category 1 storm.

Locally we will continue to see wind gusts upwards to 25-30 mph throughout the rest of the day Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts gradually decrease through the day Friday as Ian pushes inland.

Through the weekend we will see north winds continue to weaken with very pleasant temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

For the week ahead, temperatures remain in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies with weak high pressure at the surface. We are tracking a weak shortwave by late next week which appears to be dry at the moment while increasing cloud coverage.