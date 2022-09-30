Hurricane Ian has made its third US landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon near the city of Georgetown. Ian continues to bring rain and wind to the Carolinas as it pushes inland.

Locally we remain breezy across the two-state region as we wrap up the week. The weekend is shaping up to be quite nice and pleasant for the start of October. Expect sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s with winds from the north and northwest.

Next week, not much changes in the forecast as we remain dry as a bone with temperatures hovering right near 80 degrees through mid week. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Late in the week we will be watching a shortwave of energy push through the eastern United States. You’ll likely see clouds increasing across the south, but don’t look for hardly any rainfall as we return to an east to west flow for the upcoming weekend.