COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3 pm Wednesday as a strong category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph near Cayo Costa, Florida.

18 years ago, this was the same location where Hurricane Charley made landfall. Ian will continue to track northeastward across the peninsula of Florida and emerge in the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday afternoon with another landfall expected along the South Carolina coast.

Locally, our main issue will be very gusty winds for Thursday and Friday as gusts will likely reach 30 mph for our Georgia counties. As Ian pushes east and northward our best chance of rainfall will be limited to Saturday and for areas north and east of Columbus. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a half inch for areas that do receive rainfall.

Conditions improve for the second half of the weekend with sunny skies as Ian’s post tropical at this point pulls out the region.

Next week, we see mainly a west to east weather pattern with sunny to mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s, a few areas in the low 80s, but otherwise very pleasant as we roll into the first week of October.