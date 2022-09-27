Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The latest track has Ian strengthening now after it has passed the western side of Cuba. The eye wall is clear on satellite imagery and the path will continue to be redirected farther south for landfall (Sarasota region).

The model consensus is adding more confidence for a farther eastward movement. We will see breezy & windy conditions at 15-35 mph beginning Thursday. Rain bands appear to be farther off towards the east, so fewer rain chances in central Georgia based on the latest track. #trackingthetropics #gawx

Stay with all the latest now as we are tracking Ian and Tracking the Tropics