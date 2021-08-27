Ida becomes a hurricane; outer rain bands reach us by this weekend

COLUBMUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ida is rapidly strengthening as it reached hurricane status before making landfall in Cuba. This weekend we will be glued for any deviation towards the east. The track still remains just to the west of New Orleans Sunday night.

Outer bands will indirectly impact with passing showers and storms starting Saturday afternoon. Tornado threat will be concentrated this weekend across areas west and southwest of I-65. We need to watch Monday night until Ida passes across Tennessee farther north and east, given its current track.

Weather Aware Monday night into Tuesday: Winds will pick up from breezy and gusty at times 15-25 Saturday night into Sunday becoming windy. Monday 20-30 and possibly 40 mph over a long duration.

Given this expected powerful storm, there will be loss of power and many trees toppling over with these consistent wind and torrential rainfall.