Ida becomes a tropical storm; Outer bands will bring heavy rain and wind tonight through Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – After making landfall Sunday afternoon, Ida officially becomes a tropical storm with winds at 60 mph. Ida is expected to weaken this morning and will eventually become a tropical depression by this evening.

Local Impacts:

Monday: Today will be very similar to Sunday in the fact that we’ll see the outer bands moving up from the south resulting in a few showers and storms. Most of Ida will stay to our west during the morning through the early afternoon but an uptick of storms will happen during the late afternoon into the evening. Some storms may contain gusty winds, heavy rain and a brief spin-up tornado.



WEATHER AWARE TUESDAY: The main energy of Ida will push north through Mississippi into Tennessee Monday night into Tuesday morning. We will be watching two potential waves of storms, one that forms in the morning and another that forms during the evening.

The morning wave will likely pull through from west to east shortly before sunrise and right around the morning commute. The second wave will likely occur during the late afternoon into the evening commute. Primary threats include heavy rain, strong winds and the threat for a brief spin-up tornado.