Ida becoming stronger; outer bands continue to bring heavy rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon and evening.

As of the 2 p.m. EDT update, the storm was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, which makes it a category 2 storm. However, Ida is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane before landfall making it an extremely dangerous major hurricane.

Locally for us as we go throughout the remainder of Saturday and Sunday we will see far reaching outer bands moving through with tropical downpours association with some of the strong bands. Monday the outer bands will move across Alabama potentially seeing a few spin-up tornadoes; however, the threat for us will be quite low as the bands move in late Monday and into Tuesday.

Tuesday we will likely see the most action as Ida moves inland and the bands spin through. Scattered showers and storms will be likely with very gusty winds. Ida appears to move out fairly quickly with some early morning showers on Wednesday before we see some clearing as we close out the upcoming week.