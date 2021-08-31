Ida clears out with cooler, drier air coming later this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remnants of Ida continue to lift out with a few light showers possible through the overnight hours as some of the wrap around moisture lingers into the early morning on Wednesday. Conditions continue to improve through the day on Wednesday as we see gradual clearing as the post remnants of Ida continue to lift northeast.

A weak frontal boundary moves through to help drive in stable air into the southeast behind Ida. With drier air coming down the pipeline morning lows will be able to dip into the mid to upper 60s giving us an early taste of some fall like weather heading into Labor Day weekend. Another boundary moves in on Labor Day bringing a stray shower or storm to area as afternoon highs hold steady close to 90 degrees.