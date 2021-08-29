Ida moves inland as outer bands bring heavy rain, gusty winds

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Ida currently make it’s way inland after making landfall shortly before noon around Port Fourchon, LA as a strong category 4 hurricane. The storm continues to slow down as its move inland with impacts being felt well inland into Monday and Tuesday.

LOCAL IMPACTS:

MONDAY: Similar to Sunday with outer rain bands moving mainly across east Alabama and clipping some of our west Georgia counties. Threats include gusty winds up to 40 mph and heavy tropical downpours. Rain bands will be moving south to north.

TUESDAY (Weather Aware): As the main energy associated with Ida moves inland across Mississippi and Tennessee we will be watching the trailing line of thunderstorms that will sweep through our area. There will be potential for two waves. One in the morning hours and another potential wave late afternoon and into the evening hours. Threats include spin-up tornadoes, gusty winds up to to 60 mph in the stronger storms within the band, and heavy tropical downpours. Rain band will be moving west to east.

WEDNESDAY: Remnants of Ida pull out leaving a few lingering light showers across the two-state area with conditions improving as we go throughout the day.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A cool front moves into the area helping to usher in somewhat drier air across the southeast. We will likely see a couple of rain free days across the area before this boundary washes out. The drier air will help temperatures dip into the upper 60s for a few mornings.