COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As of 5 AM Tuesday morning, we now have Hurricane Idalia with winds of 75 mph, Idalia continues to move north at 14 mph and is still on track to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday morning. Likely landfall will be in the Big Bend area of Florida, hurricane warnings along the coast of Florida and inland. Tropical storm watches in effect for portions of southeast Georgia and into the Carolinas.

Locally:

Keep in mind that the forecast cone is just where the center of the storm is expected to go, the impacts will be felt well away from the storm.

While the worst of the storm will be to our east and southeast, we’ll become breezy with a few of the extreme outer-bands east and southeast of Columbus. These bands may contain gusty winds and heavy rain but again the severe portion of the storm will stay in Florida and southeast Georgia. By Wednesday evening, showers will begin to end.

Tuesday:

Another round of scattered showers in the forecast thanks to a pesky stationary front, rain may become heavy, and a few storms may contain gusty winds. Expect highs Tuesday afternoon in the upper 80s to low 90s.