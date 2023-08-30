6:00 PM Weather Update:

5:45 Weather Update:

5PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Idalia made landfall early Wednesday morning near Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. Idalia continues to move inland across Georgia and the Carolinas this evening and into the overnight hours.

Locally, we’ve only seen the far reaching outer bands on the west side of the storm with occasional wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. Taylor, Schley and Sumter Counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning until these outer bands move out.

For the rest of the week, we are tracking a weak stationary front to the south which will be the focal point of most of the shower and thunderstorm activity through Friday. Most of the shower and storm activity will be Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning before we clear for the holiday weekend.

Labor Day Weekend temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under sunny and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. By Monday, we will likely see a return of temperatures climbing back into the 90s.

Forecast remains dry in the extended outlook as temperatures slowly uptick back into the mid 90s by the end of next week.