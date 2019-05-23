If you think it's hot today, come back this weekend
The forecast does not change in our region. We are protected by sinking air aloft right down to the surface. This will keep us consistently very warm to hot by afternoon.
Most portions of central Georgia have increased to 97° including Americus north to Taylor County, where our Sky Watcher Buffalo Simon has reported a 98° reading in Mauk.
Record heat is building across central Georgia westward into east central Alabama for the weekend when we will see locations hit the century mark. No real cool down in this forecast and rain chances still very low for the next 7 days…
Georgia News
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Insurance Commissioner asked to resign by Governor following federal fraud accusations
Georgia's insurance commissioner Jim Beck has been asked to resign by Governor Brian Kemp following an indictment that was delivered Tuesday for 38 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering which allegedly occurred before his election in November.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama lottery bill fails procedural vote, slows pending further negotiations
Following a procedural vote's failure in the Alabama House of Representatives, legislation to legalize paper lottery in the state of Alabama has slowed down again.Read More »
-
APT comments on decision not to air an episode of "Arthur" featuring gay wedding
Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur'' because it included a same-sex wedding.Read More »