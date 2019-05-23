If you think it's hot today, come back this weekend Video

The forecast does not change in our region. We are protected by sinking air aloft right down to the surface. This will keep us consistently very warm to hot by afternoon.

Most portions of central Georgia have increased to 97° including Americus north to Taylor County, where our Sky Watcher Buffalo Simon has reported a 98° reading in Mauk.

Record heat is building across central Georgia westward into east central Alabama for the weekend when we will see locations hit the century mark. No real cool down in this forecast and rain chances still very low for the next 7 days…