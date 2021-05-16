Inching closer to summer as ridge of high pressure builds in

Remaining sunny and dry as we head into another work week with one more morning with readings dipping into the 50s. Expect highs by the afternoon to reach the mid 80s as this weather pattern remains consistent with high pressure the main influencer although we do have some weak southeast flow which will help increase clouds a bit for Monday and maybe a light stray shower for Tuesday afternoon.

Overall mid-week each day is copy and paste forecast with a slight warm up expected each afternoon as a stronger high builds into the region later this week and for next weekend. This strong ridge of high pressure we stave off any rainfall chances keeping us high and dry through the longterm as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. This pattern is typical for mid to late May as we transition out of spring and into summer.

As we head into a dry pattern thankfully earlier this month we did receive a fair amount of rainfall to hold onto a surplus. Hopefully we can hold onto that as we go throughout these last two weeks of May.