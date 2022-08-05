COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – To kick off our weekend, we will continue to have typical summer temperatures and afternoon showers. But on Sunday, we see a slightly higher rain chance from a short wave trough in our area.

Temperatures for next week will be slightly below average at about 90 degrees because of cloudier conditions. We will still have a chance for stray storms as well.

On Thursday, a cold front will move into our area increasing our rain chance for the end of the week. We won’t see significant cooler temperatures from it though.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern