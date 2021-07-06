Increased humidity and more showers as Elsa inches closer to the west coast of Florida.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Elsa remains a Tropical Storm this morning as it moves out of Cuba and towards the Florida Keys, it will slightly strengthen during its brief stay in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall on Florida’s west coast.

While the main impacts will remain east, we’ll feel a few of the indirect impacts like increased humidity, cloud cover and the chance for showers/storms. A few showers and sprinkles will be possible for the first half of Tuesday, the best chance will be during the second half of the day as scattered showers and an occasional rumble of thunder will be possible. We’ll continue with the chance for showers through Thursday as the energy from Elsa continues to move just east of us.

By Friday we’ll begin to transition to our mundane summer pattern, isolated showers will be possible as temperatures warm back up. Still staying below normal with high temperatures in the upper 80 to low 90s.