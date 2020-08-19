Increased rain chances today through the weekend.

Tuesday was gorgeous, lots of sun and lower humidity for this time of the year but today things will begin to change. 

We are smudged in between two frontal boundaries, the one that moved through Monday but stalled out to our south and another weak cold front to our north, these two will provide the increase shower and storm chances for today and through the first half of the weekend. 

A very weak cold front will push through late this morning into the afternoon and provide us with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Unlike the last few days, the coverage of storms will be a little bit more as high temperatures still reach the low 90s. Heavy rain will be possible and a few may even have some gusty winds.

This front will stall out over the area late this evening and will give us rounds and rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week and first half of the weekend. More cloud cover and increased rain chances will keep temperatures cool with most of the area in the upper 80s starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 89° 70°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 71°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 70°

Saturday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 70°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

