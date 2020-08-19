Increased rain chances today through the weekend.

Tuesday was gorgeous, lots of sun and lower humidity for this time of the year but today things will begin to change.

We are smudged in between two frontal boundaries, the one that moved through Monday but stalled out to our south and another weak cold front to our north, these two will provide the increase shower and storm chances for today and through the first half of the weekend.

A very weak cold front will push through late this morning into the afternoon and provide us with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Unlike the last few days, the coverage of storms will be a little bit more as high temperatures still reach the low 90s. Heavy rain will be possible and a few may even have some gusty winds.

This front will stall out over the area late this evening and will give us rounds and rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week and first half of the weekend. More cloud cover and increased rain chances will keep temperatures cool with most of the area in the upper 80s starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday.