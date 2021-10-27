Increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front; Weather Aware Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A little bit more cloud cover ahead of our next cold front. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds today with high temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

WEATHER AWARE THURSDAY 1AM – 12 PM: A robust cold front will begin to track east today and eventually moving into the News 3 viewing area overnight into Thursday. A marginal risk for severe weather will be possible from Eufaula-Cuthbert- Americus and areas south. Strong winds will be the primary threat but a brief spin-up tornado not out of the question. Once this line of storms exits, we’ll begin to dry out and briefly clear with temperatures in the 60s and gusty winds.

While we do have a low-end severe risk, the bigger story will be the wind and cold. Wind Advisory for our east Alabama counties through Thursday afternoon for wind gust up to 40 mph. Winds subside by Friday but the cold and cloud cover will move back in. Wrap around moisture from the exiting system will keep a few showers in the forecast for Friday and temperatures will stay in the low 60s, showers will move out by Friday evening but the cool and breezy conditions will persist into the weekend.