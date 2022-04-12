COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overall quiet across the two-state through the overnight as we watch clouds build locally while severe weather continues to plague the plains and parts of the mid south.

A weakening cold front will move into the valley early Thursday bringing a small threat for some damaging wind gusts with a low end tornado threat. These showers and storms will likely impact your Thursday morning commute, but we clear rather quickly through the day.

Weak high pressure builds in for Good Friday, but that doesn’t last long as we quickly return more unsettled heading into Easter Weekend. Another wave of energy along with some return moisture from the previous boundary will help keep isolated showers and storms in the forecast.

Depending on the boundary’s location for Easter will determine whether we see some showers or not. For now we have a mention of showers and storms south until we see another cold front clear early next week.