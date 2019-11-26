Increasing clouds and mild today, rain moves in Wednesday morning.

Another cold morning across the valley with temperatures in the 30s and a few areas of patchy fog, we’ll see an improvement during the mid-morning hours which will be great if you are getting a jump start on holiday travel. Clouds will increase this morning and afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, clouds tonight will keep us mild and we’ll only drop to the 50s.

Rain associated with a cold front will move through Wednesday morning into the afternoon, this will impact any travel plans. By the late afternoon and early evening, the front and rain will be to the southeast we’ll start to clear out and dry out.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be nice with highs in the middle to upper 60s and nearing 70 degrees, our next chance of rain will come at the end of the weekend as a front move across the region. You can expect colder temperatures to arrive for the first week of December.