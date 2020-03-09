Increasing clouds and mild today, showers move back in on Tuesday.

Another nice and mild day with highs in the low 70s this afternoon, clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon and evening as our next system approaches from the west. A few scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday and some of these showers could contain heavy rain, the best chance for showers will be during the afternoon and early evening then ending by the late evening hours.

Staying unsettled for the remainder of the week with a chance for shower and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday and then a chance for light showers Thursday-Friday. Short break in the showers looks possible on Saturday but clouds will linger, another round of showers will move in on Sunday.

High temperatures this week look to stay above average with most of the area in the low 70s to start the week and a few in the middle 70s by the weekend.