Increasing clouds and warm today, strong to severe storms by the end of the weekend.

We’ve had a lot of sun over the last few days but today we’ll start to see things change. Sunny and chilly to start the day but clouds will increase during the late morning and into the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves closer to the area. We’ll continue to stay dry today but overnight and into Saturday morning there is a chance that we could see a few showers but clearing up by Saturday afternoon.

WEATHER ALERT for Sunday and Monday morning as another strong system will pull out of east Texas and into the southeast. Unlike this past weekend, this system does not appear to be as strong but severe weather and heavy rain will be possible. The entire area has been place at a level 3 out of 5 or an enhanced risk for severe weather. We’ll have to watch Sunday morning and afternoon closely for a first round of storms that could produce strong winds and then another round of storms Sunday night into Monday morning that could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. At the moment it appears that rain and storms would be exiting the area around sunrise.

A short break in between storm system on Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny to party cloudy skies, we’ll be watching Thursday closely for another round of thunderstorms.