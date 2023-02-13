COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak high pressure keeps us sunny and mostly clear through tonight, but again changes are on the way in your First Alert Forecast.

Tonight, temperatures remain cool with readings dipping into the 30s. Warm by Tuesday afternoon for Valentine’s Day as temperatures teeter near 70 degrees.

As we go throughout the day Tuesday you will see increasing cloud cover as a weakening frontal boundary tries to slide in. Ridging to the south will hold that off for now, but a few light showers might be possible by early Wednesday morning.

We are Weather Aware ahead of a stronger storm system that will arrive late Thursday and into early Friday.

This system will have the potential to bring some strong to severe storms to the region. As of right now, timing looks to be late Thursday evening and into the overnight hours with the main threat being damaging wind gusts; however, that is subject to change.