 

Increasing clouds throughout Thursday; front bringing rain Friday morning

7 Day Forecast

Enjoying another warm and dry day across the region before high pressure slowly weakens helping to increase clouds and rainfall chances coming up in your forecast. Late Thursday a weakening frontal boundary drops into the southeast bringing a very slim but light chance of showers early for Friday morning. This rain chance should be out by late morning then we start to clear and return more pleasant on the backside of the boundary. This frontal boundary will stall out across the Florida Panhandle keeping us dry and seasonable for the first part of the weekend.

Second half of the weekend we will introduce more clouds and a chance for a sporadic afternoon and evening shower as the frontal boundary returns as a warm front. This will help usher back in more humidity and gulf moisture. With influence off the Gulf of Mexico and an approaching storm system from the west our rainfall chances increase for next week with the advancing front. Next week temperatures will be warm with readings in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday

80° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 80° 61°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 86° 67°

Friday

81° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 57°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 59°

Sunday

86° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 86° 68°

Monday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 PM
Clear
1%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

2 AM
Clear
2%
69°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
62°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

