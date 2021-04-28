Increasing clouds throughout Thursday; front bringing rain Friday morning

Enjoying another warm and dry day across the region before high pressure slowly weakens helping to increase clouds and rainfall chances coming up in your forecast. Late Thursday a weakening frontal boundary drops into the southeast bringing a very slim but light chance of showers early for Friday morning. This rain chance should be out by late morning then we start to clear and return more pleasant on the backside of the boundary. This frontal boundary will stall out across the Florida Panhandle keeping us dry and seasonable for the first part of the weekend.

Second half of the weekend we will introduce more clouds and a chance for a sporadic afternoon and evening shower as the frontal boundary returns as a warm front. This will help usher back in more humidity and gulf moisture. With influence off the Gulf of Mexico and an approaching storm system from the west our rainfall chances increase for next week with the advancing front. Next week temperatures will be warm with readings in the mid to upper 80s.