Increasing clouds today, rain moves in Saturday night

Another frosty morning across the valley with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s, expect temperatures to warm up to the middle to upper 50s today with increasing clouds.

Clouds skies for most of the day on Saturday with a few passing showers, most of the rain will move in late Saturday into Sunday. A low will move north from the Gulf of Mexico, this will give us the chance for heavy rain throughout the day Sunday and into Monday morning. Rainfall totals could be between 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts by the time this is over with. Look for highs to stay in the low 50s.

A change in the pattern will dry us out and warm us up by Christmas Eve. Expect sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s to near 70 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.