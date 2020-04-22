Increasing clouds today, weather alert for Thursday

Last calm day before our next storm system moves in Thursday morning. Clouds will begin to increase late this morning into the afternoon and evening as temperatures warm up to the middle to upper 70s.

WEATHER ALERT THURSDAY:

We are weather alert on Thursday for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms storms. Still at this very moment there is a little bit of uncertainty in terms of timing and how much coverage we could see during the late afternoon and evening. I do believe that there will be some showers and storms in the morning associated with a line of storms and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Morning activity will primarily be a wind and hail threat but storms that fire up during the afternoon have the potential to be stronger with damaging winds, hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes possible.

Stay alert on Thursday for changing conditions and have your severe weather plan in place before the storms, have multiple ways to receive warnings and continue to monitor for updates.