 

Increasing clouds today while showers and storms move in after midnight

7 Day Forecast

This afternoon will be the last mild day before a strong frontal system moves through the eastern United States bringing rain and colder air back to the Chattahoochee Valley. After starting out again with morning lows in the 30s and 40s afternoon highs will climb into the mid 60s with increasing cloud cover.

Thursday begins active with showers and storms, which a few could be on the strong side with gusty winds up to 60 mph. Then by the afternoon, cold Canadian air settles in behind this strong frontal system for Thursday evening into Christmas morning. Thursday’s high temperature will occur just before the front moves through with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

Christmas morning you’ll wake up to very cold temperatures in the mid 20s with breezy conditions throughout the day as temperatures struggle to reach the low 40s. Cold air remaining for Saturday but afternoon highs improve with a warming trend next week.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 66° 53°

Thursday

57° / 27°
Rain
Rain 100% 57° 27°

Friday

41° / 23°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 41° 23°

Saturday

48° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 48° 27°

Sunday

56° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 56° 33°

Monday

60° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 60° 38°

Tuesday

60° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 60° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

