Increasing sunshine with cooler temperatures; big warm up arrives by the end of the weekend.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The rain and storms are gone and now we’ll see increasing sunshine. Today will be one of those days where temperatures drop through the early morning as cooler air moves in behind the front and then slowly warm up by the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 50s to low 60s today, big difference from the middle 70s on Thursday.

Sunny and seasonable for the first half of the weekend then warming up by the second half of the weekend. Get ready for a big warm up next week as highs stay in the 70s and even push closer to the 80 degree mark by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have to dodge a few showers off and on next week but the overall forecast doesn’t look too bad.