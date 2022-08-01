COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —It’s the first day of school for a few school districts in the News 3 viewing area and the forecast remains hot, humid with an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening.

The best chance for showers and storms will come after 4 PM but a few may squeeze out before then, not a wash out but it would be best to have an umbrella handy just in case. Another big story today will be the heat, temperatures will jump up to the middle 90s with it feeling more like the triple digits.



As many head back to school this week our forecast will continue to remain consistent with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon with seasonable high temperatures.