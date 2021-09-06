Isolated showers and storms possible today; Tracking a mid-week cold front.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – After a gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, we’ll be back to our normal late summer forecast.

A cold front will move to the South during the day and this will kick up a few isolated showers and storms after 4 PM, expect high temperatures to reach near 90 for most.

This, combined with a weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, will keep rain chances in our forecast by late Tuesday and Wednesday. At the moment the disturbance in the Gulf only has a 30% chance of development as atmospheric conditions remain slightly unfavorable but it is still something that needs to be watch.

The second half of the week will be better than the first! Cooler and a little less humidity by Friday with highs in the middle 80s, another perfect weekend as well.