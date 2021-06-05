 

 

Isolated Showers For The Weekend, With Better Rain Chances First Of The Week.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll have to keep the chance for isolated showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend, but better rain chances arrive the first of the week. Expect highs Saturday and Sunday to top out into the upper 80s to around 90, and mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, as we’ll have more cloud and rain coverage. By mid-week, we’ll see drier and slightly warmer air come into the region with highs in the low 90s. But looks like by next weekend, we’ll have isolated showers back in the forecast once again.

Have a great weekend and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories