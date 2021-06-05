Isolated Showers For The Weekend, With Better Rain Chances First Of The Week.

We’ll have to keep the chance for isolated showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend, but better rain chances arrive the first of the week. Expect highs Saturday and Sunday to top out into the upper 80s to around 90, and mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, as we’ll have more cloud and rain coverage. By mid-week, we’ll see drier and slightly warmer air come into the region with highs in the low 90s. But looks like by next weekend, we’ll have isolated showers back in the forecast once again.

Have a great weekend and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian