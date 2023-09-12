Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Quiet morning for Tuesday with sunshine and mild temperatures, clouds will begin to build around midday and through the early afternoon.

A stalled-out boundary will once again provide the energy for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, coverage will be slightly better compared to Monday.

A cold front will arrive on Wednesday brining scattered showers and storms and cooler temperatures. Wednesday morning commute will begin with a mixture of sun and clouds and mild temperatures, by the afternoon the front will begin to move in and interact with daytime heating and humidity leading to scattered showers and storms. High temperatures on Wednesday will remain near average with most of the area in the upper 80s to near 90.

Behind the front, slightly cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s, we’ll keep a few stray showers around through Saturday. Our next cold front looks to arrive Sunday to Monday with another round of scattered showers and storms.

Tropics:

Lee has maintained major hurricane status since the weekend and while it has weakened some it will most likely remain a major hurricane through today. Turning north by Wednesday and sliding past Bermuda, Lee will stay away from the US east coast although rough surf and high clouds will be possible for a few locations.